PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents, law enforcement, doctors and other medical professionals agree: Fentanyl is a growing epidemic.
Here are resources to deal with fentanyl issues you may encounter.
One pill can kill
This DEA site includes images of real and fake pills, resources for parents (including how to protect your kids from buying drugs online) and strategies to prevent your young person from using drugs
Flyer for parents
This DEA flyer includes info on what fentanyl is, why it’s so dangerous, what fake pills look like, how kids get fentanyl plus tips for parents and caregivers
Nalaxone resources
Rescue for opioid overdose (Oregon Health Authority)
What is naloxone? (CDC)
Taylor’s Law
Oregon group fighting to get a hearing for February 2023 in the state legislature. The group is seeking to enact an overdose homicide law
Song for Charlie — Real Talk About Fake Pills
This includes tool kits for middle school, high school and college students, plus video resources for parents and facts about fentanyl
Beaverton School District – Fake and Fatal
This includes middle school and high school health lessons, Cal’s story and a Fake & Fatal Community Conversation
PPS Substance Use Services
PPS Substance Use Services includes drug and alcohol evaluation, treatment resources and newsletters for families about risk factors, family addition, how to talk with your teens about marijuana, alcohol and more.
Harm Reduction and BRidges to Care
The Harm Reduction and BRidges to Care, or the HRBR (pronounced “harbor”), Clinic provides low barrier, on-demand access to medications for addiction treatment to people who are interested in cutting back or stopping their drug or alcohol use.
HOW TO FIND TREATMENT
SAMHSA National Helpline
Confidential free help, from public health agencies, to find substance use treatment and information. Learn more
1.800.662.4357
Portland, Oregon and Multnomah County 24-hour crisis and referral
Mental health / alcohol and drug
Find addiction and mental health services by calling:
503.988.4888 or 1.800.716.9769
Clark County, Washington, Crisis Line 24-hour crisis and referral
Mental health / alcohol and drug
Find addiction and mental health services by calling:
360.696.9560 or 1.800.626.8137
TTY: 360.696.1925
State of Oregon Addictions and Mental Health Services
Find addiction and mental health services through the State of Oregon
Online — Addiction and mental health
By phone:
503.945.5763
TTY: 1.800.375.2863
State of Washington Division of Behavioral Health and Recovery
Find addiction and mental health services through the State of Washington
Online — Behavioral health and recovery
By phone:
1.866.789.1511