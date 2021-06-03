Fire destroys home of Portland peacock caretaker

Lori Bryant is known for caring for the peacocks in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman known for helping care for peacocks in her neighborhood has lost her home.

Lori Bryant’s home in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood was destroyed by fire on Wednesday. She said she was watching her son and grandchild play in the pool when she noticed smoke.

“I went in the back door and I couldn’t go any farther. There was just black smoke all the way to the ground. It was just a wall of black,” she said.

“We had a lot of antiques and collectibles and family memories and it’s all gone. We have our lives.”

Bryant said the fire was caused by an electrical issue. She does have insurance, which will help her rebuild, but not replace everything.

Neighbors will help take care of the peacocks until the home is rebuilt. They have been living in the area for half a century.

A friend started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs.