Five MultCo libraries open Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Library announced the reopening of its libraries in Capitol Hill, Gresham, Holgate, Kenton and Midland for some in-building services beginning Tuesday.

Officials said they were currently planning ways to rollout access at other locations in phases.

Each branch will operate with limited capacity and time limitations. Guests will have access to computers and wifi (one-hour limit); printing, faxing, copying (all free of charge); family computer spaces (two computers per space; one-hour limit); holds pick up; browsing (30 minute limit); information services and public restrooms, according to officials.

“We know how much people have missed being inside of library buildings and we are eager to welcome them back,” said Director of Libraries Vailey Oehlke. “The pandemic has highlighted both the naked inequality that permeates our society, but also the resourcefulness and resilience required to make meaningful change. I am grateful to the library staff and community members who have shaped this vision for how libraries can continue as forces for good.”

The library will share more details about specific locations, services and hours at multcolib.org as they become available. Patrons can continue to access a wide range of services online and by appointment at all libraries as buildings reopen to the public.