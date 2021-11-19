Food boxes filled for Sunshine Division 2021

On November 23 KOIN will partner with Sunshine Division for a Day of Giving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the holidays rapidly approach, the desire to help others rises to the surface.

Friday, the crew at Zupan’s will be working with the Sunshine Division to pack Thanksgiving food boxes for pickup and delivery. The food boxes are to help the Sunshine Division in their annual efforts to help those who need it.

Next Tuesday, November 23, KOIN will partner with the Sunshine Division for a Day of Giving.

During the last holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the non-profit Sunshine Division distributed 15,000 holiday meals across the entire Portland metro.

But the Sunshine Division needs community support to continue helping people at this level. Donations are easy to do online.