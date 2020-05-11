‘Food of Love’: Chinese-American org donates hot meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Chinese American Community organization celebrated Mother’s Day by providing meals to the Salvation Army on Sunday.

It was a way to help women who are seeking safety and shelter during the pandemic at Salvation Army locations. The group provided more than 400 meals that were sourced from local restaurants. Those meals were given to women across five of the Salvation Army’s shelters in the Portland metro area.

“In this Asian Heritage Month and amid the global crisis we make this donation to show our love on this special Mother’s Day,” said Hardy Li, Former President, Chinese Friendship Association of Portland, in a statement.

The United Chinese Americans organization chose this Mother’s Day to celebrate the Chinese-American Food of Love Day. Several local Chinese-American associations worked together to fundraise for the meal donation, including the Chinese Friendship Association of Portland and the Intel Chinese Employee Network. Similar events took place in more than 100 cities across the United States.