Girl's Eagle Scout project: Winter kits for homeless

Winter Kit Drive set for Saturday at Kenton Park

Gwen Leach organized a Winter Kit Drive for Portland’s homeless as a final project before becoming an Eagle Scout, December 2021 (Courtesy: Gwen Leach)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gwen Leach joined Boy Scouts when it opened to girls in 2019. She likes the hands-on activities and is on the verge of becoming an Eagle Scout — one of only about 12 girls to mark the achievement in the region.

In one of her final steps before becoming an Eagle Scout, she’s organized a “winter kit drive” for this weekend. The supplies go to the homeless in our community.

“It’s such a big achievement and I think it’s going to help me start my journey of helping the community myself because this was my first big thing,” Leach, a high school senior, told KOIN 6 News. “Now that I’m going to see what went wrong, what went really well and continue on helping the community.”

She and some volunteers will be at Kenton Park on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon collecting hats, gloves, socks, ChapStick and handwarmers. They will then assemble them into kits at a local church.

