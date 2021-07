Emmalynn in her playhouse from Gresham Subaru and Make-A-Wish Oregon. (Courtesy)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham Subaru and Make-A-Wish Oregon made a 4-year-old girl’s dreams come true on Thursday.

Emmalynn is recovering from a kidney transplant and her wish was to have a backyard play structure where she could stay safe and still have fun.

Gresham Subaru and Make-A-Wish Oregon surprised her at home with her very own structure.