PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Brian Gold was expecting a visit from Portland Police Officer Rashida Saunders. In fact it made his day.

Gold met Officer Saunders at a Portland Winterhawks game.

“We did a presentation for Sunshine Division,” said Saunders, who is the PPB liaison with the non-profit group that provides food to those who need it. “After the meeting, this young person comes up to me and says, ‘My wife and I work but we’ve been struggling. How do I get a food box?'”

“I told her about my family’s situation,” Gold told KOIN 6 News. “Our food stamps have been cut. It’s been a struggle for us as far as groceries.”

PPB Officer Rashida Saunders, the liaison officer with Sunshine Division, smiles during a food delivery, November 2023 (KOIN)

He said both he and his wife had been laid off, got behind on rent and bills and had car problems on top of that. While they’re both working again, a delivery from Sunshine Division keeps them going.

“Helps keep us fed. I can come home from work and have lunch and not sit around and do nothing while I’m on my lunch break,” he said.

Saunders said she’s been surprised at how many working families need help from Sunshine Division. She’s working hard to build relationships and make sure people know help is available.

Sunshine Division relies entirely on donations to keep this going.

They’re seeing record numbers at their pantries this holiday season.

Scan this QR code to donate to Sunshine Division (2023)

“Sometimes it’s hard to ask for help, especially from a police officer,” she said. “Sometimes we’re intimidating.”

But sometimes they become more like family with connections made during these deliveries.

“I love everything that Sunshine does,” Gold said.

PPB Officer Rashida Saunders, the liaison officer with Sunshine Division, delivers a box of food during a delivery, November 2023 (KOIN)

The Sunshine Division is looking for 500 volunteer drivers to deliver food boxes

on December 16. The boxes will be picked up at the Portland International Raceway.