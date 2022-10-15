PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland’s South Waterfront to Light the Night.

The annual Light the Night fundraiser helps support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Oregon and Southwest Washington as they work toward better treatments, new research and a world without blood cancers.

“We are here ready to raise our lanterns high, to help blood cancer patients not only survive, but thrive,” said KOIN 6 News anchor Emily Burris. “We’re here to remember those we’ve lostand we are here to save the lives of those who are in treatment.”

The walkers took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and held lanterns as they walked across the Tilikum Crossing, which was followed by a laser light show at Zidell Yards.