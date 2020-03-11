Jennifer Hoff, WCW at PDX Women’s Expo this Saturday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Women featured on KOIN 6 News anchor Jennifer Hoff’s Women Crush Wednesday series are coming to the PDX Women’s Expo on Saturday, March 14.

From 10:15 a.m. to 11:45, Pink Phoenix will be there with Jennifer Hoff. Pink Phoenix is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower breast cancer survivors through the sport of dragon boating.

Lisa Brumm, CEO and found of My Financial Girlfriend has been recognized by U.S. News and Money for the fifth year in a row as one of Portland’s top 100 advisors. She’ll be at the Expo with Hoff from noon to 1:30 p.m. to share non-fee-based financial planning that’s accessible to all income levels.

From 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., Megan Bigelow, founder of non-profit PDXWIT, will be there with Hoff. Bigelow founded the non-profit, which aims to encourage those who identify as women, non-binary and underrepresented in tech fields, in 2012 as a meetup group with 15 attendees. Now the organization has more than 7,000 members in Portland.

Fire Up Bootcamp representatives will also be at the PDX Women’s Expo on Saturday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The organization, which aims to create a more inclusive and diverse fire service force, provides educational opportunities and financial support to women, people of color and people of low socioeconomic status who dream of a career in fire service.