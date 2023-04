SOLVE will host more than 100 cleanup sites across the state this Earth Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News wants you to help with SOLVE’s annual Oregon Spring Cleanup!

The KOIN 6 crew will be meeting at the South Park Blocks in downtown Portland on Saturday, April 22. Meanwhile, there will be more than 100 other cleanup sites across the state.

You can spend Earth Day at the coast or hang out with us as we pick up trash around the Rose City. Sign up via the link below.

We can’t wait to see you out there!