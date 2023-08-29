PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual SOLVE Beach & Riverside cleanup is a week-long event beginning September 9. But the main events take place on Saturday, September 16 — and you’re invited!

Last year, nearly 3,000 volunteers collected and removed 50,000 pounds of litter and marine debris, SOLVE officials said. There are more than 65 scheduled events throughout the entire state of Oregon.

KOIN employees, family and friends will pick up litter around the Central Eastside of Portland beginning at 10 a.m. on September 16. Join us there and bring your friends and family, too. Online signup is easy and quick.

That day is also International Coastal Cleanup Day. SOLVE teamed with the Ocean Conservancy Group to take part in the global effort to get rid of trash along the coastlines everywhere.

Mark your calendars: the SOLVE Beach & Riverside cleanup runs from September 9 through September 17, with the main events on Saturday, September 16.