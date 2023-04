PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for a fun way to get out of the house on Saturday? The 82nd Avenue of Roses Parade is returning to Southeast Portland after a three-year pandemic hiatus.

Featuring businesses, organizations, bands, clubs, and more, the parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at Eastport Plaza and ends at Southeast 78th Avenue and Yamhill Street.

Last year, the organizers held a virtual parade due to pandemic concerns.

