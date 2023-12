PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ready, set, dig! Oregon’s largest indoor sandbox recently opened giving kids a place to discover, create and play.

Dig PDX in Beaverton is a 4000-square-foot indoor sandbox offering a space to play for kids ages zero to six.

KOIN 6 News’ very own toddler Kohr Harlan visited Dig PDX to check it out.

Watch the full video in the player above.