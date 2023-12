PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Holiday travel can do a number on your body and you don’t need to wait for a New Year’s resolution to focus on fitness goals.

So if you’re traveling this holiday season, keep in mind that there are plenty of ways to stay active.

KOIN 6 News’ Kohr Harlan visited the Portland International Airport to get travel workout tips from fitness experts.

Watch the full video in the player above.