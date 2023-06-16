KOIN 6 employees outside of the Keller Fountain on June 16, 2023, ahead of a SOLVE Oregon clean up in downtown Portland. (Credit: KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 employees spent the morning and the afternoon cleaning up around downtown Portland as part of our parent company Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

We teamed up with our community partners at SOLVE to give back to the community.

“I’m really good at picking up cigarette butts,” KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern said. “I find them everywhere, so that’s what I’ll be looking out for today.”

Want to join in on a SOLVE clean up? Check out their list of clean ups around the region.



Having a good time cleaning up in some beautiful June weather. (Credit: Kathie Dougherty/KOIN)

Having a good time cleaning up in some beautiful June weather. (Credit: Kathie Dougherty/KOIN)

Having a good time cleaning up in some beautiful June weather. (Credit: Kathie Dougherty/KOIN)

Founder’s Day of Caring started in 2016, which has taken place every year since then during the third week of June at each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets.