PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW are partnering with the Portland Rescue Mission for a Day of Giving.

For more than 70 years, Portland Rescue Mission has been giving hope and restoring life for homeless men, women and children.

Breakfast and dinner are served to the public free of charge, 365 days a year, with lunch being served on the weekends.

Portland Rescue Mission is also the city’s largest provider of overnight shelter for men.

The non-profit also offers short-term and long-term programs to help people change their lives for the better.

However, Portland Rescue Mission needs your help. Every $12 donation provides one full night of shelter, meals and life-restoring care.

Donate here, and learn more about Portland Rescue Mission’s programs here.