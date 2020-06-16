KOIN 6 to air Blues Fest 2020 special on July 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Waterfront Blues Festival won’t look the same this year, but there are still ways to jam out to your favorite tunes!

Tune in to KOIN 6 on July 4 from 9 – 11pm to relive some of the most memorable performances from the festival. The show will be capped off with a replay of the awe-inspiring fireworks show over the Willamette River. You can also stream the show online.

In addition to the television special, Blues Fest 2020 will feature a Blues Fest Bandwagon from July 3-5, where live music will be coming to driveways, cul-de-sacs, and front porches in the Portland metro area. Fans can nominate their favorite friend, frontline hero, or family member to be the recipient of this socially-distanced fun. The festival is hiring local musicians to safely hop on the Bandwagon to share tunes and those good Blues Fest vibes. For many of the participating musicians, it will be their first paid, live music gig since the global pandemic hit. Nominations for the Blues Fest Bandwagon are open now through June 21 at bit.ly/WBFBandwagon.

There will also be a 2-day radio broadcast on KBOO 90.7 FM on July 4 and 5. Blues Fest On Air will feature two full days, from 12-7pm, of crowd-favorite sets and behind-the-scenes stories from the Waterfront Blues Festival throughout the years. Fans from across the world can stream online at kboo.fm/listen-now.

The festival is presented by Bank of America and sponsored by Buick GMC of Beaverton and NW Natural.