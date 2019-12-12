KOIN holds telethon for Union Gospel Mission

Call 866.218.6162 or go online to donate

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Join KOIN 6 as we provide a home for the holidays for women and children this holiday season

Thirty-five percent of the homeless population is women with children, and they make up one of the fastest-growing segments of homelessness.

Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange for Women and Their Children is a safe, healing home for women and children escaping abuse, addiction and homelessness this holiday season.

Beyond meeting the basic needs of housing and food, women and their children have the opportunity to break the cycles of abuse, addiction and poverty.

A $22 donation provides a home, one night of safety, three meals and care for a woman or child. And on Christmas, it includes presents and a full Christmas dinner.

You can give to the Union Gospel Mission by calling 866.218.6162 or online

