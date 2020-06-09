Komen’s ‘More Than Pink Walk’ goes virtual for 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The ongoing pandemic has changed how local organizers stage their events. For the first time ever, Susan G. Komen’s “More Than Pink Walk” is going virtual.

Every year, the “More Than Pink Walk” raises money to support the 63 people in our area who are diagnosed with cancer every week.

A little more than a year ago, Joni Earl was diagnosed and spoke with KOIN 6 News.

“I just didn’t know how to act I guess, so I was just kind of numb in a way,” she said.

Susan G. Komen – More Than Pink Walk

Her doctors encouraged her to apply for Komen’s Treatment Access Program, which gives $100 gift cards to patients for utilities, groceries and, in Joni’s case, gas.

“One hundred dollars might not seem like anything to a lot of people but it really, really, really helped a lot and we were so thankful,” she said. “I’m sorry I’m getting choked up again.”

Every day for 8 weeks she had to drive 30 miles from her home in Silverton to get radiation at Salem hospital. Your donations directly help people like Joni.

Komen CEO Andrew Asato announced this year’s opening ceremony, music and stories will be entirely online, including pictures that show people walking throughout their own neighborhoods instead of gathering at Portland’s waterfront.

“You get shirts, you get pins,” Asato said. “It’s just we’re not walking together for the sake of safety.”

He wants people from all over to join in.

“We could have people on Mt. Tabor, people on Columbia’s campus, people in their neighborhood, in their front lawn, celebrating as they’re going on their walk, who knows what,” he said. “We’re effectively spreading our walk across the region. And I think that’s great, I really do.”

The “More Than Pink Walk” is August 23 and you can start by forming teams to help Komen help people like Joni — who is now cancer-free.