PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s winter spectacle Peacock Lane begins its yearly run Friday night with free drinks and car-free nights.

Running since 1932, the annual light show in Southeast Portland has drawn a crowd to see the creative displays, life-like replicas and Christmas trees.

This year, the lights will be running from Dec. 15 through 31 and for all of the pre-Christmas dates, free hot cocoa and cider will be offered.

Peacock Lane also announced that they are bringing back pedestrian-only nights on Dec 15, 16 and 17.