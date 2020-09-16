‘Light The Night’ goes virtual neighborhood by neighborhood

Light The Night set for October 17

Red lanterns are for friends and supporters of caner fighters and survivors. October 12, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While our community grapples with the destruction from the wildfires across Oregon, the battle continues for people in our community who have been diagnosed with blood cancer.

That’s why the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society needs your help to “Light The Night,” which this year is virtual. Anyone anywhere can take part.

Instead of gathering at OMSI, you’ll walk with your lanterns in your own neighborhood to bring light to the darkness of cancer. With your help, LLS helped advance 12 of the 14 approved blood cancer treatments last year.

Light The Night details

The work is critical for families like the Messners. Their daughter Brenna was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 14 years old.

“I think Brenna, you know, she had to grow up way too fast,” her dad, Bill, said. “She asks why she’s the survivor and her friends weren’t. And she’ll, she’ll carry that forever.”

Join us on Saturday, October 17 as we Light The Night. If you raise $100, a t-shirt and a lantern will be mailed to you. Do it by September 25 to get your lantern in time for the walk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

