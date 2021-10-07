Light the Night: Mabel had friends she could trust

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Mabel was 10 she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. For the next 2.5 years she underwent a rigorous treatment program at OHSU.

But not anymore. She completed her treatment in February of this year. She said she got through it with some help from her friends.

“Mostly I went along with it and even though I was afraid of needles they weren’t as much of a big deal anymore to me,” Mabel said. “But really having a lot of friends there that I could trust helped.”

Her dad, Reuben, said he remembers when he and his wife knew something was wrong with Mabel.

“We were visiting sone relatives and the lymph nodes had swollen so much that she was in unbearable pain so we had to call things short and go to the hospital,” Reuben said.

She was surrounded by a team of doctors and nurses who were there for her and her family.

Mabel was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She completed treatment in February 2021 (LLS)

“They were wonderful,” Reuben said. “The doctors, top notch. I couldn’t have asked for better people.”

Chances are you or someone you know has been affected by a blood cancer like leukemia. Light the Night is a way to show your support and remember those who have battled and continue to fight against leukemia.

“I would say there are probably more people than most people think that are going through this,” Reuben said. “So I would say that showing up, being there for these people, it makes them feel cared for. And that’s really what the need at this time because the medical work is there. There’s a lot of hope on that front but what people really need is help from the community.”

It is said you really don’t know what someone is going through or went through until you have walked in their shoes. Mabel has a message for everyone.

“As a person who has gone through it, it’s not comfortable. And you need as much comfort as you can get. And those who don’t have much and need help, well, there’s got to be something to do.”