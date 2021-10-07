Light the Night: Nothing slows down Lenin

Lenin received help from the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Light the Night is set for October 16, 2021 (LLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like most 2-year-olds, Lenin can’t sit still. But his mom Karina doesn’t mind. Every moment with her son is precious.

Shortly before his 1st birthday, Karina said Lenin was always getting infections. “He would have a lot of muscle pain and I would take him frequently to the hospital but they would just write it off,” she said.

But she knew something was wrong. Doctors at OHSU did a blood test and diagnosed Lenin with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia — frightening news for any mother.

“Honestly it was overwhelming,” she said. “I’m a young mother so I felt like, well, you know, like, how can I be able to do this with him?”

Lenin began treatments at Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital. Doctors started a treatment program and the Leukemia Lymphoma Society was there to support them every step of the way.

“They were really supportive and understanding and they were just able to provide a lot of information,” Karina said.

Lenin received help from the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Light the Night is set for October 16, 2021 (LLS)

Within a month of treatment, Lenin was cleared from the hospital and headed into remission. There were some complications along the way. Now he received oral chemo medicine everyday and has regular hospital checkups with his doctors.

But nothing seems to slow him down.

This year’s Light The Night is your chance to help those suffering from blood cancer. People walking with lanterns, each light a symbol of support and remembrance for those who have fought and are fighting the battle against leukemia. It means a lot to those who take part, but it means so much more to a parent who has seen what love and support can do.

“Honestly, I think it would just bring a lot of joy to themselves, not just to us, but to themselves to know that they’re doing something good,” Karina said. “To really bring the community together for us that really needed it.”