Local church celebrates Easter traditions with eased restrictions

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — Easter celebrations across the metro area looked a little different this year compared to last year when the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged and large gatherings were prohibited.

Brian Becker, lead pastor at Willamette Christian Church in West Linn said that last year, the church was doing online-only services because of COVID-19 restrictions. Now they are able to get together in person, albeit in a socially distanced manner.

The easing of some restrictions changed things a bit, but some of the traditions they started in 2020 have continued into this year. Becker said they are still hosting some services online. Last year, they moved the annual Easter egg hunt to a drive-thru. This year they are continuing that tradition, but with a twist.

“So last year we started with the drive-thru easter egg hunt. We did the same thing this year, recognizing that there is still a safe and distanced approach to doing most of the things,” he said. We also included this year, an Easter egg hunt at your own leisure. So instead of 3, 2, 1 all the kids go, you could just show up at any time and at your lesiure, have the kids pick up eggs and take them home.”

Becker said church leaders don’t want to be part of the problem, but part of the solution when it comes to COVID-19. They’re continuing to follow state guidelines on social distancing and safety.

Becker said this is still a “season” where it’s important to think about others and keep everyone safe.