More Than Pink Walk goes virtual

Droves of people gathered for the More Than Pink Walk at Portland’s Waterfront Park on Sept. 22, 2019. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The More Than Pink Walk is going virtual this year, and that means you can participate from anywhere.

The event will take place on August 23.

Susan G Komen of Oregon and Southwest Washington is currently helping women in our community with screening, gas, food and lodging for treatment. They’re also paving the way for critical immunotherapy research.

Providence Cancer Institute Oncologist Dr. Kristina Young is currently working on a research program to stop breast cancer’s ability to hide from the immune system.

“One thing we’re researching is if we can take out a patient’s immune cells from their tumor and make them resistant to one of those pathways by sort of reengineering them and growing them up in culture and then reinfusing them back into the patient if that is going to be an effective way to sort of reactive those immune cells against the patients own tumor,” Young said.

Young is a physician scientist and was one of the 2019 recipients of a National Komen Research Grant.

“Without the funding of the Komen foundation, we wouldn’t be able to do the research that we’re doing currently,” she said.

Join us on August 23 as we walk, run, hike or bike to celebrate local breast cancer survivors and forever fighters.