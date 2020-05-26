Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr with drive-thru parade

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Members of the Oregon Muslim community found a way to celebrate the end of Ramadan in a socially distant and safe way.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” with a car parade in Hillsboro. CAIR said that community is incredibly important in Islam and finding a way to bring that community together for the end of Ramadan was a bit of needed relief during the pandemic.

“What we have done over here is found a way to do it, one way or another,” said Seemab Hussaini of CAIR. “Food is very important, community, being close to one another, coming together as a community and feeling like an ecosystem that can actually function well once and celebrate. So this is just being able to make sure we can do whatever it takes to be able to maintain that community but also do it as safely as possible.”