Hundreds of volunteers fanned out across Oregon in the annual SOLVE Spring Clean Up, April 23, 2022 (KOIN)

Friday is the nationwide Nexstar Founder's Day of Caring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 staff and employees join together with SOLVE on Friday to cleanup downtown Portland, the waterfront and the surrounding neighborhood.

The downtown cleanup event is part of Nexstar Nation’s Founder’s Day of Caring 2022 events. Nexstar, KOIN’s parent company, holds a Founder’s Day annually for stations to give back to their communities.

KOIN 6 is excited to join SOLVE to give back to our city

If you are interested in volunteering for SOLVE, there are other ways to help. Get details from SOLVE on Ways to Give.