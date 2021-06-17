NexstarCares: KOIN cleans up with SOLVE!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 staff and employees joined together with SOLVE on Thursday to cleanup downtown Portland.

The downtown cleanup event is part of Nexstar Nation’s Founder’s Day of Caring 2021 events. Nexstar, KOIN’s parent company, holds a Founder’s Day annually for stations to give back to their communities.

KOIN 6 is excited to join SOLVE to give back to our city and help clean up downtown Portland, the waterfront, and our surrounding neighborhood.

If you are interested in volunteering for SOLVE, they are holding a city-wide cleanup effort next weekend. The fifth annual Pick it Up, Portland! is on Friday, June 25 & Saturday, June 26, 2021.