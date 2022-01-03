BetterHelp’s Customized Online Therapy Helping Folks Deal With Stressors

NEW YORK (StudyFinds.org) - Are your neighbor’s holiday decorations up way, way too long? A new study finds nearly half of Americans judge their neighbors for waiting too long to take down their festive winter decorations.

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. residents found three-quarters believe others should pack away all of their decorations before the end of January. However, 54 percent also don’t want to be the first ones on their block to pack up their festive display.