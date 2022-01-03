BetterHelp’s Online Therapists Are Ready to Listen

BetterHelp.com allows one access to licensed, trained, experienced, and accredited psychologists to help discuss issues one is facing. Host Nicole DeCosta learned that the service is like “routing maintenance for your mental and emotional wellness.” After signing up, visitors will be matched with an available therapist who fits their objectives, preferences, and the types of issues being faced. Viewers will receive 20% off their first month by visiting BetterHelp.com/2022 as long as the promotion lasts.
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
January 10 2022 10:59 pm