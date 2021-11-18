Meals On Wheels People Needs Your Support

Meals On Wheels People is helping record numbers of homebound seniors. Joining host Nicole DeCosta is Meals On Wheels People’s CEO Suzanne Washington to talk about this important need. For 50 years, Meals On Wheels People has been delivering nutritious and delicious meals to homebound seniors in Multnomah and Washington counties, in addition to in Clark County, Washington. And, with the pandemic, they’ve gone from serving 5,000 meals a day to 8,000 meals a day. Older adults are choosing to stay isolated as the months go on and these deliveries are more important than ever. Visit mowp.org to make a donation and get involved this holiday season.