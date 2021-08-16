Plexaderm Skincare Reduces Eye Bags, Dark Circles, and Wrinkles

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Brazil, a leader in coffee production, has shifted its process due to climate change. The country is now turning to stronger and more bitter robusta beans, which are hardier in the heat than the delicate Arabica beans.

Brazil is known for its production of Arabica beans, but production has been stalled over the last five years. Robusta beans are now a cheaper and more environmentally safe alternative because they are generally grown at lower altitudes and viewed to be of inferior quality.