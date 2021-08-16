Plexaderm Skincare Reduces Eye Bags, Dark Circles, and Wrinkles

Melinda McKinsey shares Plexaderm Skincare and how it reduces under eye bags, dark circles, and wrinkles from view with Northwest Lifestyle Host Nicole DeCosta. Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on the skin; this invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding the eyes in minutes, according to its website. While results from Plexaderm are not permanent, McKinsey said she noticed results after the first usage. Learn more at Plexaderm.com.