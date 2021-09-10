September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. One in nine men will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime. Could their DNA hold instructions for discovering new treatments and understanding family risk?

While genetic information has contributed to advances in treatment of diseases such as breast cancer, it has not been widely used in prostate cancer.

Dr. Channing Paller is associate director for Oncology of the Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network and co-lead of the Promise study. She joins host Nicole DeCosta to talk about the latest advances in treatment for prostate cancer; and how she and others are working to bring more genetic information to the fight against prostate cancer.

For more information, visit https://www.prostatecancerpromise.org/