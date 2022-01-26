Find your little spot in paradise close to home at Cannon Beach. And when you visit, stay somewhere fabulous with all the upscale amenities you need to make lasting memories. Your stay at Inn at Haystack Rock will keep you cozy and inspired. The location is a block from the beach and within walking distance to downtown. Walk to the great shops, art galleries, and restaurants. Or, use one of the complementary bikes. Book your room at InnAtHaystackRock.com. And learn more about Cannon Beach at CannonBeach.org.
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
February 03 2022 02:15 am