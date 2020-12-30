OHA expands multilingual community outreach campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the fight against the coronavirus, the Oregon Health Authority has launched a new program to reach out to communities that need the most help.

The OHA is expanding its multilingual Safe + Strong campaign. Its theme “Love Finds A Way” encourages people to follow the latest health recommendations to keep their families safe. The OHA reached out to over 170 culturally specific organizations to inform the campaign, which they hope helps educate communities in a way that makes sense for each culture.

“Oregonians continue to show their resilience through this pandemic by finding new ways to stay connected while physically apart,” said Oregon Public Health Director Rachael Banks. “Whether it is wearing a mask when around anyone you don’t live with — including close friends and relatives — or keeping our social groups small, love, and a good plan, will keep us strong.”

The Safe + Strong campaign aims to help communities continue to make safe choices while providing simple plans to protect individuals and their families. The site’s “Make a plan” page has information on what activities are low, medium or high risk for spreading COVID-19.

“It’s really a campaign that’s meant to build off of the love that Black, Indigenous, and other people of color have for their families and communities — and ultimately folks will take action to keep our community safe,” Banks said.

OHA data shows that minority communities make up a majority of coronavirus cases in the state, with 38% of all covid cases belonging to the Latinx community, while more than 50% of cases have been linked to people identifying as Black, Asian, American Indian/Native Alaskan, Pacific Islander, or Latino/a/x.

According to the OHA, Oregon’s “history of racism and oppression, as well as inequitable access to medical services, have exacerbated the impacts of COVID-19 in many communities across the state.”