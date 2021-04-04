Oregon nonprofit saves cat trapped in rat trap

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A friendly feline who looks great in shades was recently rescued by an Oregon nonprofit after she got her paw caught in a rat trap.

Members of Meow Village, a cat rescue based in Aurora, found the starving, underweight stray in the Portland area. A veterinarian later discovered that part of her paw had been cut off from a large rat trap affixed to her left front paw. Part of her bone was also exposed.







Betty Boop on the road to recovery. (Courtesy/Meow Village)

Veterinarians were able to save her paw by trimming part of the protruding bone. The Stray — now called Betty Boop — is on her way to a smooth recovery.

Betty Boop must have laser treatment as part of her recovery process, which is why the rescue group gave her protective glasses, but they think she actually prefers wearing them.

Betty Boop will be available for adoption soon, The 10-year-old is spayed and friendly. Visit meowvillage.org to learn more.