Oregon Zoo's red pandas enjoy the snow

Community

Mei Mei and Moshu enjoyed Saturday morning’s snow

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We got a taste of how humans took in the snow Saturday morning.

Now, thanks to the Oregon Zoo, we now can see how Mei Mei and Moshu spent their morning in the white stuff.

Red pandas are in a class all by themselves despite having “panda” in their name. The sharp-toothed, ring-tailed omnivores are the only members of the Ailuridae family, according to the Oregon Zoo. Found in the montane forests of the Himalayas and major mountain ranges of southwestern China (Nepal, India, Bhutan, China and Myanmar), their striking red, white and black fur provides camouflage in the shadowed nooks of the trees amongst reddish moss and white lichens.

