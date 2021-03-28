Parents rally behind petition to save Portland Children’s Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A group of parents is rallying around a petition to save the Portland Children’s Museum after it was announced that the museum would close for good in June.

The museum cited financial trouble caused by the pandemic as the reason for its closing, in a press release this week.

The news of the closure was sudden, with no warning about any financial issues beforehand. One parent who has two children enrolled at the school said it was a shock.

But some argue they can save it with enough attention and support.

“I don’t think it’s impossible to make it work,” said Nora Gruber who started the petition.

The petition calls on private donors, specifically the widely philanthropic Knight Foundation to potentially step in and help.

“(The foundation) has been very generous with his funds throughout the community donating to the Oregon Food Bank and whatnot,” Gruber said.

Gruber said they’re hoping someone take an interest in preserving something special for the kids in a city that has lots so much already from the pandemic.