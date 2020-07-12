Paying it forward: Black Resilience Fund holds benefit concert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local artists and DJs joined the Black Resilience Fund for an outdoor benefit concert on Sunday. The Hip-Hop for Black Lives show took place at Irving Park with a goal to give out almost $50,000 to community members who need funding.

Fresh cooked meals were passed out in to-go containers. Free N95 masks, hand sanitizer and gloves were also provided to keep attendees safe.

“Helping our Black neighbors in our community who are facing the dual storms of a global pandemic and systemic racism. In less than a month, we raised over a million dollars with the help of over 12,000 Oregonians, so that we can provide real, tangible relief to Black Portlanders,” said Cameron Whitten, a co-founder of the organization.

Needed funds were made immediately available for those who applied before a June 18 deadline. For those who hadn’t, in-take interviews were conducted at the event.

Black Resilience Fund benefit concert at Irving Park. July 12, 2020 (KOIN)

According to the fund’s website, requests for aid comes in a variety of forms: childcare, utility bills, small business support, student loans, hot meals, and more. As of June 29th, the fund reported that almost half of financial assistance has gone toward rent and groceries for people in the community.

If you’d like to help the Black Resilience Fund continue its work, you can donate online.