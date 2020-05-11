PGE Foundation grants $235K to Oregon arts, cultural organizations

The latest in the string of efforts by PGE and the PGE Foundation to assist the community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The PGE Foundation announced on Monday that it will be granting $235,000 to various Oregon arts and cultural organizations.

The PGE Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Portland General Electric. The grants will be distributed to 20 different Oregon organizations, according to the company. Across the state, arts and cultural organizations reportedly lost an estimated $51 million since March after necessary cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Arts and culture are a significant part of what makes Oregon a wonderful place to live, work and play – as well as critical piece of our economy. Unfortunately, at a time when we cannot safely gather in person, many arts and cultural organizations are struggling to get by,” said Kregg Arntson, executive director of the PGE Foundation. “The PGE Foundation recognizes this difficult time and is walking alongside our longtime community partners to find new ways to improve the lives of Oregonians, recognizing creative expression programs for youth and communities are critical to a well-rounded education.”

This is the latest in the string of efforts by PGE and the PGE Foundation to assist the community during these unprecedented times.

PGE has also suspended disconnections and late fees and provided $250,000 in assistance to impacted customers — as well as donating over $1 million to different organizations across the region.