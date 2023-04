The KOIN 6 Crew cleaning up the Southwest Park Blocks on April 22, 2023 (KOIN)

There were more than 100 cleanup sites across the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians came together on Earth Day to help clean up trash at SOLVE’s annual Oregon Spring Cleanup.

At over 100 locations across the state, the community came together to help keep their cities clean.

KOIN 6’s crew met in the South Park Blocks in downtown Portland. See photos from the cleanup below:

KOIN 6’s weather crew at SOLVE Oregon’s annual Spring Cleanup (KOIN)

The KOIN 6 Crew cleaning up the Southwest Park Blocks on April 22, 2023 (KOIN)

Crews clean up the Southwest Park Blocks at SOLVE Oregon’s annual Spring Cleanup (SOLVE)

Crews clean up the Southwest Park Blocks at SOLVE Oregon’s annual Spring Cleanup (SOLVE)

