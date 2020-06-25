Live Now
Place your bids for Community Warehouse’s ‘The Chair Affair’

The Chair Affair starts at 6 p.m. Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —  Our community partners at Community Warehouse are hosting their big annual fundraiser this Friday– and it’s gone virtual.

The Chair Affair starts at 6 p.m. Friday and it’s free to join in. In addition to auctioning off some cool chairs, you can sponsor a children’s chair that will go to a family in need. They will also have getaway packages, wine packages and more.

 All of it benefits Community Warehouse, where families in need can go and get everything they need to furnish a home at no cost.

 You can already place bids on some items.

