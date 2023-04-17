PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In celebration of Earth Week, St. Johns Swap ‘N Play is teaming up with StormBreaker Brewing for a fundraiser and Earth Day swap event.

On Tuesday, the brewery is donating 10% of sales to St. Johns Swap ‘N Play — an organization that provides space for kids to play and parents the chance to donate and take home items their family needs such as toys or clothes.

“We have a beautiful outdoor and indoor play space for families to come and use high-quality toys, gear, educational materials and make connections in the community with other families,” St. Johns Swap ‘N Play Executive Director Jesse Miller told KOIN 6 News.

“The swapping piece is where families can bring what they no longer need to share with other families and take what they do – so, when the children have outgrown clothing, or they’re finished using that baby bath — they can bring it in and then other families can find what they need and take it home and use it,” Miller said.

St. Johns Swap ‘N Play hosts events throughout the year, including a Great Exchange event on Saturday and a Green Friday event the day after Thanksgiving.

Tuesday’s event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.