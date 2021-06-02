Portland dives into the job pool for lifeguards

Portland Parks and Rec has open positions to fill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland is on the search for lifeguards.

The City’s Park and Rec Bureau says it’s filled about half of its 700 open lifeguard and swim instructor positions so far.

They say they are having a tougher time an usual because there were no off-season aquatic workers, so they are starting the hiring process from scratch.

Applicants must be 16 years or older. Depending on the position, they’ll also need to perform tasks and a 300 yard freestyle or breaststroke.

Click here if you are interested in applying.