Portland holiday events that aren’t canceled this year

Winter Wonderland at Portland International Raceway: November 27, 2020 – January 2, 2021

This drive-through light show featuring over 250 colorful light set pieces can be seen from the comfort and safety of your car.

Zoolights: November 23, 2020 – January 10, 2021

This year features a new drive-through experience, in addition to a walking option.

The Grotto: Day after Thanksgiving – New Year’s Day

The annual Christmas Festival of Lights is canceled this year, but visitors can still visit the Nativity, walk the path and listen to the story of the birth of Jesu, write wishes on the Trees of Hope, visit the Chapel of Mary, light a candle, take a holiday photo in one of the great photo op spots and do some Christmas shopping in The Grotto Gift Shop.

Christmas Ships Parade – December 4 – 22

The parade is asking spectators to respect social distancing. There are two schedules for the Columbia and Willamette River.

FILE – The Christmas Ships Parade runs through December 22. (Christmasships.org)

Candy Cane Lane Holiday Drive-Thru – December 4 – 5

The City of West Linn invites you to ring in the holiday season with a holiday lights drive thru extravaganza.