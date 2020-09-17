Portland St. Jude Walk/Run is interactive in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About a year ago, Aaron and Sarah knew something was wrong with their daughter Olivia.

“She started complaining of belly pain and then we noticed she had a limp in her leg and she was playing softball and couldn’t run as fast as some of the other kids,” said Sarah. “We almost felt bad. We were, like, ‘What’s wrong, Liv? Why aren’t you trying?'”

It turned out to be cancer.

Days later the family was at the St Jude Children’s Research Hospital campus in Memphis for treatment and everything was financially covered. St. Jude patients and their families never recieve a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

“We were in a daze, shocked, completely couldn’t put words together,” Aaron said.

St. Jude is able to do all of this for families, including many in the Pacific Northwest, through donor dollars.

On September 26, you have a chance to help raise money for St. Jude during the virtual walk/run in Portland. And it will be very interactive. Download the St. Jude Walk/Run app to participate in the event.

The Portland St. Jude Walk/Run is presented by Pacific Lifestyle Homes on September 26.

St. Jude helps families like Olivia’s, who said the support the community and staff at St. Jude has made a hospital feel like a home.

“I think that’s been one of the biggest pieces of this journey for us is how she’s able to latch on to this place that is normally just supposed to be treating a child, a disease an illness,” Aaron said. “It’s done more than that. It’s made her feel like part of a family.”