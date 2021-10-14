Jimmie Herrod to perform at PSU’s 2021 Simon Benson Awards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Join KOIN 6 and Portland State University this Thursday evening for the 22nd Annual Simon Benson Awards, an evening celebrating higher education in Oregon.

Since 1999, this gala event has raised millions to support PSU, the state’s only public urban access university.

Thursday’s event will celebrate the successful conclusion of the Campaign for PSU, a landmark $300 million fundraising campaign that aims to support students, faculty, programs and projects around PSU. The event, which is virtual this year, will also mark the 75th anniversary of Portland State.

This year’s alumni achievement honoree is Jimmie Herrod, an artist and performer who holds a Master of Music in Jazz Studies at Portland State and was a finalist on America’s Got Talent. Herrod will also perform two songs, including one he wrote while attending PSU, at the event.

This year’s philanthropic honoree is Walt Bowen, founder and CEO of BPM Real Estate Group and a PSU alum, while this year’s student spotlight is on Sarah Autry, a senior studying science, biology and public health.

The show begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14.