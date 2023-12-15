PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking to skate through the holiday season? The new ice rink in downtown Portland has you covered.

Opening Dec. 16, the ice rink on Southwest Naito Parkway will be a hot spot this winter.

According to Shawn Uhlman, communications director with Prosper Portland, there hasn’t been an outdoor skating rink in Portland in 24 years.

The hope for the new rink, Uhlman said, is to bring people down to see the vibrancy of what is happening in the area, including the events going on nearby at Pioneer Square.

But it’s not just ice skating, there will also be the Woodsy Winter Village featuring food from local vendors as well as cozy seating with fire pits, Uhlman told KOIN 6.

Running through January, the skating rink will be open every day, except Christmas. Tickets are available online and in-person at the rink.