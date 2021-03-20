PPB: Reward offered for info on poisoned ancient Sequoia

Police seek information on damage done to an ancient tree in the Sabin Neighborhood (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Audubon Society of Portland has offered a reward for information about damage done to an ancient tree in the Sabin neighborhood.

Police said the giant Sequoia tree in the 4000 block of Northeast 12th Avenue was reportedly poisoned after holes were drilled into the base of it last month.

The Audubon Society of Portland pledged $1000 for information relating to the cause of the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call (503) 380-9728 or the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division at 503-823-0400.